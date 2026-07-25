BIG EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam to headline Kahaani 3, Sujoy Ghosh returns as director

The Kahaani franchise is set to return with a brand new story. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Yami Gautam is set to headline Kahaani 3, with Sujoy Ghosh returning to the director’s chair. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the team working on the other aspects of the project.

While the first two films in the franchise featured Vidya Balan in the lead, Kahaani 3 will take the story in a completely new direction. The film is said to be a fresh story set in the world of Kahaani, rather than a continuation of anything. The makers are currently working on the shoot timelines and are expected to lock the schedule soon.

A source shares, “Kahaani 3 is a new story altogether. The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and the character has a very strong arc. The film is still in the pre-production stage, and the team is working on the timelines for the shoot.”

The first two films in the franchise, led by Vidya Balan, became hugely popular for their gripping storytelling, strong female protagonists and unexpected twists. Kahaani, in particular, went on to become one of the most loved thrillers in Hindi cinema and established a distinct world that audiences continue to remember.

Sujoy Ghosh, who directed the first two films, is known for creating layered stories with mystery, suspense and emotionally driven characters. His return as director adds to the anticipation around the third installment.

“Sujoy has a very clear vision for the Kahaani world. He is working closely with the team to ensure that the third film feels fresh but still carries the soul of the franchise. There is a lot of excitement around the collaboration with Yami, and the makers are currently figuring out the shoot schedule,” the source adds.

With Yami Gautam stepping into a new chapter of the franchise and Sujoy Ghosh returning to direct, Kahaani 3 is expected to be one of the most anticipated Hindi thrillers in the making.

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