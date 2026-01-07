Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 EXCLUSIVE: Shreyas Talpade to enter the house as a contestant

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is back to entertain the audiences with its high voltage drama and unexpected twists. Actor Riteish Deshmukh is back to the pavilion and will resume his duties as a top-notch host. The season 6 aims to keep audiences hooked throughout its run. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that actor and filmmaker Shreyas Talpade is set to add a major twist to Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 as he will enter the house as a contestant.

Known for his effortless performances across comedy, drama, and intense roles, Talpade brings years of experience from films, television, and digital platforms. From memorable Marathi films to popular Hindi cinema, he is highly regarded as a performer who can adapt to any format. His entry into Bigg Boss Marathi is expected to bring depth and maturity to the game.

It is believed that Shreyas will be a strong and balanced contestant. His calm personality, sharp sense of humor, and ability to handle pressure will help him to navigate the emotional and strategic challenges inside the house. At the same time, his background as a producer and director could give him a better perspective on groupism and conflicts. He is well known for his portrayal of Pappu Master in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. The actor played Shah Rukh Khan's friend the reincarnation drama.

With Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 aiming to raise the entertainment quotient, Shreyas Talpade’s entry will add more significance to the reality show. His presence further assures a mix of intelligence, entertainment, and emotional strength, making him one of the most anticipated contestants of the season. Talpade has a vast body of work ranging from theatre, television to films, and OTT. He was last seen in the recently released Azad Bharath where he played freedom fighter, Subhas Chandra Bose. Viewers are in for a special experience with his entry into Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, as his presence is expected to add depth and interest to the show.

