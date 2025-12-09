Border 2 Exclusive: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty to come together for teaser launch on December 16

Border 2 is among the biggest releases of 2026. The much-awaited war action drama, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026, coinciding with Republic Day weekend. The makers have already started their promotional campaign by dropping first look posters of each prominent character from the film. And now, we have exclusively learnt about an exciting update on its big teaser reveal.

A source close to the development revealed that the much-awaited teaser of Border 2 will be released on December 16, 2025, in Mumbai, in the presence of the cast and crew. This teaser launch date holds immense significance as December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas in the memory of India's big win during the 1971 war against Pakistan.

The source confirmed that Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty will be available during the teaser launch. Director Anurag Singh, along with producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, will also share the stage with the prominent cast. However, there is no update about Diljit Dosanjh's availability at the event.

That's not all. The makers have planned multiple fan screenings in several cities on the same date, where Border fans can rejoice and enjoy the grand teaser on the big screen. “Border 2 team is gearing up for a massive nationwide rollout of promotional material, ensuring fans experience the scale and emotion of the film firsthand. Alongside Mumbai, the teaser will also be showcased to fans across Purnia in Bihar, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chandigarh, creating a multi-city engagement. The makers believe this strategy will build anticipation ahead of the trailer," revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

For the unversed, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 Border. Directed by JP Dutta, the film is considered among the finest war action dramas of Indian cinema. Border turned into a cult film over time, and it holds a special fan base across the country. The makers hope to recreate the same magic yet again with the upcoming instalment.



