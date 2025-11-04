Border 2 EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited first look to drop on November 5

The wait is finally over for fans eagerly anticipating one of the biggest sequels of 2026 — Border 2! Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the much-awaited first look of Varun Dhawan from the patriotic drama will be unveiled tomorrow, November 5. The team behind Border 2 is set to kick off an aggressive promotional campaign with this strategic move.

A source close to the development reveals, “The makers have planned for a good 2-month promotional campaign. The film caters to a massive pan-India crowd, and the timing aligns perfectly with the team’s plans to begin the first phase of promotions this November. After Varun Dhawan, the Border 2 team will drop Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty's first looks as well.” While the makers are yet to confirm details of Varun Dhawan’s role in Border 2, we hear that his character is loosely inspired by Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya — the Param Vir Chakra awardee celebrated for his valour during the 1971 war.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 marks Sunny Deol’s return to one of his most iconic cinematic legacies, and this time joined by Varun Dhawan in a key role. With the teaser release around the corner and promotions set to begin on a grand scale, excitement is building for what’s being touted as one of the biggest war dramas of 2026.

Varun Dhawan in Border 2 announcement video

Besides Sunny and Varun Dhawan, Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana. T-Series & J.P. Films, are presenting Border 2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

As the film’s tagline says, ‘Hindustan ke liye ladenge... phir ek baar!’ and a stirring background score that reimagines the iconic Sandese Aate Hain is likely to remind the audience why some stories never fade, only grow stronger with time.

