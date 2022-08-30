Did Chris Rock decline to host The Oscar Awards 2023 due to the Will Smith slap controversy?

To start with, here is a little throwback - while presenting the best documentary feature award and hosting the 94th Academy Awards, comedian Chris Rock funnily made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's, Will Smith's wife, shaved head. while everyone else had a hearty laugh, Will Smith for some reason could not and marched towards the stage and surprisingly slapped him. The controversy shook everyone, including The Academy, Jada Smith, the audience, the event managers, producers, camera crew, netizens, news channels - you name it.

Also, Will Smith, later on, went on his Twitter and Instagram to openly apologize to Chris Rock and Academy. But Smith had to face severe consequences for his wrongdoings, including getting banned from the Oscars. However, even after the public apology, it seems Chris did not forget his mass humiliation.

Well, we can only say that the water is not under the bridge (even though the incident took place in March) for this comedian as he (reportedly) refused to host the 2023 Oscars! Yes, you heard that right.

According to Chris (during his recent comedy show in Phoenix), he was approached by The Academy, who offered him the role of hosting the 2023 Oscars. But he turned them down.

He also went on to mention that the 2022 Oscars felt like a crime scene, referring to the murder trial of O.J. Simpson in 1995. While discussing hosting the event, he further stated that it is almost like asking the (late) Nicole Brown Simpson to visit the same restaurant where her mother had left her glasses the night she died.

Chris also said that Smith's slap really did hurt, plus he's bigger than him. And the state of Nevada will obviously not want to sanction a fight between him and Smith. To take the heat away from the Oscar fiasco, he also went ahead to state that he even turned down the glorious opportunity to appear in a Super Bowl ad.

It seems so that Chris is too scarred to start appearing on any popular public occasions after the whole slap controversy. But then, who can even blame him? Though he does his usual stand-up performance but will take some more time to heal from that major drama.

