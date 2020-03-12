Coronavirus Scare: Delhi theatres shutdown to IMPACT Angrezi Medium, Sooryavanshi BO; postponing release ideal

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced theatres will remain closed until March 31 owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The decision is bound to impact Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi's business, says Trade Analyst Girish Johar.

The Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the New Delhi Government to close cinema halls until March 31. Over the past few days, an increase in the number of Coronavirus cases have been making the headlines. With the precautionary measures taken to combat the virus, the Delhi Government's decision to shut cinema halls comes as a huge blow for Bollywood. It is no secret that the Delhi/NCR circuit is one of the biggest contributors to a movie's box office. With the Delhi theatres shutting until the end of this month, movies like Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi are bound to suffer.

Trade analyst Girish Johar tells Pinkvilla that the move is a huge jolt to the industry. "Delhi is an important market for Indian theatrical, it is one of the topmost revenue-earning cities in the country in terms of theatrical business. If Arvind Kejriwal has announced that cinemas will be closed until March 31, it is a major jolt to the expected potential revenue earning. Going forward producers would be in two minds whether to go ahead with their releases," he says.

He notes, "Angrezi Medium is already releasing so it will have some time by then. But Sooryavanshi, since it is set to release on March 24, producers will have to take a call. (This decision) will definitely leave producers in double minds."

Girish says that not only will the producers lose out on the Delhi business due to the shutdown but Sooryavanshi will also be impacted due to the outbreak in the international markets. "The producers are probably losing out the overseas business. North America, Middle East and Australia are key markets," he reveals. With these factors in place, it would be ideal that Bollywood producers reconsider shifting the release dates.

