Dhurandhar 2 Exclusive: Aditya Dhar begins work on trailer cut of Ranveer Singh starrer, No extra shoot for Akshaye Khanna

Reports are doing the rounds that Akshaye Khanna has joined the sets of Dhurandhar 2 to shoot additional scenes. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Akshaye is NOT shooting for any scenes. While the actor is very much a part of the highly anticipated sequel, there is no fresh shoot involving him currently underway.

According to our sources, Akshaye Khanna’s presence in Dhurandhar 2 will be limited to a couple of flashback scenes, which were shot during the film’s initial schedules. “There is no additional filming happening with Akshaye Khanna at the moment. His portions were wrapped earlier and are part of key flashback moments in the narrative,” a source clarified, putting speculation to rest.

Meanwhile, work on Dhurandhar 2 has entered a crucial post-production phase. Director Aditya Dhar is presently locked in on cutting the film’s trailer. Yes, the makers are aiming for trailer release by the end of February. “Aditya is sitting on the trailer edit. The idea is to deliver something impactful again,” an insider revealed.

Adding to this, the source revealed, “Shashwat Sachdev has simultaneously begun work on the film’s background score. Both sound and visuals are being treated as top priority.” No stone is being left unturned as the team gears up for Dhurandhar 2 release in cinemas on March 19.

Given the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar, the first part of Ranveer Singh starrer emerged as a box-office juggernaut, posting extraordinary numbers and cementing its place among the biggest hits of 2025. Its record-breaking run has raised audience expectations for the sequel.

With Dhurandhar 2 now shaping up rapidly behind the scenes, Jio Studios and B62 Studios are setting the stage for one of the most-awaited releases of 2026. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the part one Dhurandhar featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and several other actors.

Dhurandhar was theatrically released on 5 December 2025.

