Dhurandhar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Trailer likely to drop on March 3, Ranveer Singh starrer to get bigger and bold
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge turned out to be one of the longest Indian films ever. Aditya Dhar locked 3 hours and 55 minutes of runtime for the sequel.
Dhurandhar, the spy action drama that stormed the box office with its historic performance in 2025, is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 19th. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is easily among the hottest films from Indian cinema this year. The second part’s teaser was released a couple of weeks ago, which met with a positive response from the audience. We earlier reported that Yami Gautam is also part of the sequel. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned an exciting update on Dhurandhar 2’s much-awaited trailer and its final runtime.
We heard that the trailer for Dhurandhar 2 is likely to be released on March 3. Inside reports suggest that the much-awaited promotional asset will offer Ranveer Singh's full-blown action avatar and the film is set to get bigger and bolder.
That's not all. Director Aditya Dhar has finalized the runtime of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is 3 hours and 55 minutes. That makes it the fifth-longest film of Hindi cinema ever, after Tamas, LOC: Kargil, Mera Naam Joker, and Sangam.
Bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will start from where the first part ended. The spy action drama will mark the return of the original cast, which includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, along with some fresh faces. If speculations are to be believed, Akshaye Khanna might also make a comeback in flashback portions. Yami Gautam will be seen in a guest appearance. Her role is action-packed and extremely crucial to the narrative.
For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is releasing in cinemas on March 19, 2026. It is all set to clash with the Yash starrer Toxic.
