Dhurandhar The Revenge EXCLUSIVE: 'Ranveer Singh shot the blast scene near 500 litres petrol' reveals SFX supervisor

Dhurandhar The Revenge was all about giving the audience an unadulterated and unfiltered experience they would remember for a long time. To make this possible, director Aditya Dhar decided not to use CGI and film the majority of the scenes in real locations, with real people, under real circumstances, without the green screen. While talking to Hindi Rush, SFX supervisor of the film, Vishal Tyagi, revealed Ranveer Singh shot near 500 litres of petrol in the end scene with Arjun Rampal. Read on!

Ranveer Singh shot a blast scene near 500 litres of petrol, recalls SFX supervisor

In a recent candid chat with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, the film’s SFX Supervisor, Vishal Tyagi, spilled the beans on a high-octane climax sequence that left the entire crew breathless, which involved a staggering amount of fuel.

According to Tyagi, the vision for the finale was clear; it had to look intriguing. The scene features a face-off between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal. Since there were two superstars in the scene, it was high-risk. Vishal shared that Aditya told him that they don’t want to use CGI, especially for explosions.

He added, “Jo last waala tanker blast tha, that was the toughest. Usmein sabse bada safety concern tha. (The last blast was the toughest. It was the biggest safety concern.) Imagine 500 litres of petrol. All the fragments in that blast were real. Ranveer was walking in proximity, and I had to make sure the flames did not reach Ranveer.”

Watch the interview below:

Tyagi further revealed that they did all the work and precisely told Ranveer where he could start walking. “Humne actually Dhurandhar mein khoon paseena diya hai (We actually gave our blood and sweat to Dhurandhar). Production told me to use 250 litres, but I was adamant that at least 500 litres of fuel was required. To make that explode, I also had to add 25 kilos of explosive in each of these tanks to get the right effect. Maine suna sabki, ki apne mann ki (I heard all of them but did what my heart said).”

The SFX Supervisor also shared that even though Arjun was in the scene, he was removed before the explosion was filmed due to safety concerns. After the explosive scene, Ranveer praised the team and said, “Phaad diya tune (You absolutely smashed it).”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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