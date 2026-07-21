Eetha Exclusive: Vaibhavi Merchant says “Biggest challenge was to make Lavani authentic” in Shraddha Kapoor starrer

Ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant describes choreographing Eetha as one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of her career. Based on the life of legendary Lavani-Tamasha icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the film offered her the rare opportunity to pay tribute to a dance legend while reimagining the art form for modern audiences.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vaibhavi shares, “Lavani has traditionally been performed in rural Maharashtra. Our challenge was to retain its authenticity while presenting it on a grand cinematic scale.” Working closely with director Lakshman Utekar’s vision, Merchant focused on preserving the soul, nuances and grammar of Lavani, while ensuring it resonated with audiences across India and beyond.

Calling the process both challenging and creatively satisfying, Merchant reveals that she choreographed the film’s three biggest dance numbers, with the team beginning production by filming the most demanding sequence first. Extensive preparation, research and rehearsals were key to achieving the desired scale and emotional depth.

She also has high praise for Shraddha Kapoor, who headlines the film. Despite suffering a minor injury during the shoot, Shraddha remained committed to the demanding choreography. “She pushed her boundaries, rehearsed relentlessly and gave every bit of herself to these performances. It became a true creative partnership, and she pulled it off beautifully,” says Merchant.

With only glimpses of the songs released so far, Merchant believes audiences are yet to witness the full grandeur of the dance sequences. “Once the complete songs are out, people will truly see the effort, research and passion that went into bringing the beauty of Lavani alive on screen.”

About the film Eetha

The film also marks Shraddha Kapoor’s reunion with producer Dinesh Vijan after the blockbuster success of the Stree franchise. It further brings together the successful producer-director duo of Vijan and Laxman Utekar, who delivered the blockbuster Chhaava in 2025.

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