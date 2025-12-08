Exclusive: 3 Idiots 2 script locked; Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhavan and Sharman to return after 15 years for Rajkumar Hirani film

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that fifteen years later, 3 Idiots is finally set to return with a sequel that will bring back its iconic cast. The much-awaited film will mark the reunion of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, and will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, with Vidhu Vinod Chopra backing the project alongside Hirani and Aamir Khan.

A source close to the development revealed that the sequel will go on floors in the second half of 2026. “The script has been locked, and the team is extremely excited for it. They feel the magic of the first film has returned, and is as funny, as emotional, and as meaningful as the first part,” an insider confirms.

“The story will be a continuation, picking up nearly 15 years after the characters went their separate ways in the climax scene and reunite for a new adventure,” adds the source. Well, the audience will get to see the nostalgic charm of Rancho, Farhan, Raju and Pia with new humour that will reflect their grown-up journeys.

A little birdie told us, Rajkumar Hirani, who had long toyed with the idea of a sequel, found the right moment to revisit it only recently after his Dadasaheb Phalke biopic went on hold. "He dedicated time to expand the 3 Idiots sequel into a full-fledged screenplay. Hirani always had a seed of an idea for 3 Idiots 2, but he wanted it to be perfect and something that would stand up to the legacy of the original,” the source revealed.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots became a cult classic and initiated discussion on India’s education system. It also made history as the first Indian film to enter the Rs 200-crore club, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood.

With the dream team, Kareena, Aamir Khan and others reuniting for the much-awaited story that promises both nostalgia and freshness, 3 Idiots 2 is already one of the most anticipated films of the decade.

On a related note, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have reportedly put their Dadasaheb Phalke biopic on hold for now because they are not happy with the script.

