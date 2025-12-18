Exclusive: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel tentatively titled 4 Idiots, makers in search for a fourth lead

Pinkvilla exclusively broke a major update on the highly anticipated 3 Idiots sequel, and now, a source confirms that makers have locked a tentative title. As we earlier reported, the 3 Idiots sequel is officially in the works, with the script locked and filming slated to begin in 2026 under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani.

An insider confirms, “The script is currently being developed under a tentative working title, 4 Idiots. While this title is still subject to change, the makers are looking out for a superstar to expand the iconic franchise beyond its original trio. The makers are actively searching for a fourth idiot, could be a superstar name.”

“The writing process is underway, and the team is making sure it gets bigger and better and continues from where it was left in the first part. Yet, this isn’t just a simple continuation but will also be introducing new elements to justify the addition of a fourth core character,” the source adds.

While original cast members Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expected to reprise their roles from the 2009 blockbuster, speculation around the “fourth idiot” is set to raise curiosity soon among the moviegoers.

4 Idiots is a working title only and may or may not change later. Nevertheless, the very discussion of a fourth lead, potentially a superstar, will be a bold move.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots went on to become a cult classic, sparking nationwide conversations about India’s education system. The film also created history as the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 200-crore mark, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood then. The sequel will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, with Vidhu Vinod Chopra backing the project alongside Hirani and Aamir Khan.

