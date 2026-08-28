Exclusive: Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff in talks with Ramesh Taurani for Race Reboot

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aamir Khan is in talks with producer Ramesh Taurani for the reboot of the popular Race franchise. Besides Aamir, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff have also heard the script and have liked it. Aamir has liked the idea and is now working closely with the writers on the script, a source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla.

“Aamir has liked the script and is very involved in the writing process. He is working closely with the writers to develop the material further. He feels that the reboot can bring a completely new flavour to the Race franchise,” a source reveals. The new-age Race Reboot could feature Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff, though the films are in a very nascent stage at the moment.

According to the source, the film is being planned as an action thriller that will be unlike anything seen before in India. The makers are looking to build a fresh world around the franchise while retaining the thrills and twists that audiences associate with Race.

“It’s a thriller unlike anything done before in India. The idea is to take the franchise into a new space and create something that feels fresh for the audience. A strong ensemble will come on board the film, and the casting will be announced at the right time,” the source adds.

Producer Ramesh Taurani has already started the pre-production work on the project.

Vijay Krishna Acharya will don the director’s hat. Aamir, meanwhile, has an interesting line-up ahead. He is currently working on Lalkaara, which will be followed by 3 Idiots 2. While both these films are confirmed, the actor is considering Race Reboot along with another exciting genre-breaking project, the details of which we will reveal shortly.

“Aamir is very excited to embark on this journey of Race. He is taking his time to make sure the script reaches the level he wants before he commits fully. The idea is to make Race Reboot a big-screen thriller with a strong ensemble and a completely fresh flavour,” the source concludes.

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