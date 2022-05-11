EXCLUSIVE: Adah Sharma feels fortunate to work on her birthday: After lockdown, it's an exciting phase

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is celebrating her birthday today, the 11th of May. Adah made her film debut with the 2008 horror film 1920. Post it, she has appeared in sveral movies and short films. The actress is seen taking up different roles that have enabled her to explore her potential and showcase her acting mettle to the audience. On her special day today, Pinkvilla connected with Adah. She expressed that she feels fortunate to have a working birthday after two years of lockdown.

Adah Sharma says, "I feel very fortunate to work on my birthday this year since the last two years we all were stuck with the pandemic-induced lockdown and stationed at home. I have an interesting line-up of projects and I am really excited to experiment with different kinds of characters that I will be playing onscreen. It's a very exciting phase for me as an actor. I was looking forward to going on the set and facing the camera. So, it feels great that the same has happened on my birthday."

Adah made her Bollywood debut 2008 with the film "1920", which was a success at the box office. She was later seen in films like "Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke", the "Commando" franchise, "Bypass Road" and "Phhir". She has also worked in the South film industry, especially Tamil and Telugu films.

Adah is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge following of fans on platforms like Instagram. Adah ensures to keep netizens entertained with her quirky and gorgeous pictures and videos on the 'gram.

