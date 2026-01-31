EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Rao Hydari reveals if she works fixed hours on set and why husband Siddharth is an ‘energy shot’

Aditi Rao Hydari has been in the film industry for multiple years. Jumping across languages, genres, and boundaries, she’s done it all. Speaking to Pinkvilla about her long-running career and how she manages it all, the actress has also opened up on her 2024 marriage to Siddharth.

With such a busy schedule, have you set boundaries in terms of, I will stick to these hours or a certain number of scenes?

Aditi Rao Hydari: I'm a very instinctive person. I do what I feel. If I really feel something, I just do it. If I love the people I'm working with, I forget about time. Having said that, some days are hard because sometimes you are kind of doing a lot, and on certain sets, you almost feel like everything is, there's a tug of war. Not personally, but just situationally. Having said that, most sets that I've worked on, I've really been nurtured. 98% of the incredible directors that I've worked with have just been amazing with me. And, but I do believe it's each to their own, and you need to look out for what, how you are giving your best.

There's a little five-year-old greedy kid inside of me who wants the experiences. Also, as somebody who's not from the industry, I have waited for my wishlist directors to find me, for me to be directed by them. As somebody from the outside, even after the commercial success, I've had to wait for my next film. And that's not a complaint. It's a fact. I'm used to it. So I'm fine with it. But then when I do get that opportunity, I really savor it, and I really enjoy it. So I'm at that phase. I don't know when that will change.

Do you have any methods for taking care of yourself, any skin prep, or morning routines?

Aditi Rao Hydari: I listen to my body and my skin, and like I'm very instinctive. I think my mother has fooled me into believing many healthy things are very delicious. And since I was a little kid, she would give me all kinds of things like jeera paani. And it just became a part of my everyday. So that kind of self-care I do. But as Siddharth says, I think my superpower is that I, and I believe that his superpower is that we can just be five-year-olds and we're not overthinking things. I rely on gharelu nuske (home remedies), and I listen to my body.

And I need Siddharth. Siddharth is like an energy shot for me. Every so often, I'm just like, this is necessary. Because we are also constantly working, right? So when I'm with Siddharth, I get some of my vitamins and fuel.

Would you say that post marriage, taking care of each other has changed in any way?

Aditi Rao Hydari: No, we take care of each other the way we always have. I don't think there's any difference.

