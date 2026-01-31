EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Rao Hydari says O Saathi Re role is ‘very challenging’, recalls ‘greed’ to work with Imtiaz Ali after Rockstar

Aditi Rao Hydari is back to being Imtiaz Ali’s muse. After her limited role in Rockstar, many have been excited for the two to join hands, so when the announcement for O Saathi Re dropped, fans couldn’t contain themselves. The Netflix production reportedly talks about a passionate love story set in a metropolitan city, with vintage undertones. Announced a year ago, the project is yet to set a release date.

Speaking to us in an exclusive interview, Aditi Rao Hydari dished about getting back in tandem with Imtiaz Ali, who serves as the creator.

How has O Saathi Re coming along for you?

Aditi Rao Hydari: So Imtiaz is one of those directors I've always craved to work with. I was in Rockstar for a shorter period. So that greed to do a complete film with him still remains. Even in O Saathi Re, he was there for some portions. Quite a bit of it was also directed by Arif Ali. Imtiaz was the showrunner and the writer. He was also directing certain parts. His energy and just the way he thinks, on the spur of the moment. He doesn't even sit at the monitor. He looks at you in real. I find all of that really exciting. He's so on the move and on the go, and ideas are constantly coming. And it's very exciting.

It was very difficult as a concept, just in terms of it's an emotional drama. So there's a lot in it. As an actor, it was very challenging for all of us. And especially for me, I'd like to say, since I'm speaking about it, very, very, very challenging. But a challenge is what is fun.

What is it like working with Avinash Tiwari and Arjun Rampal?

Aditi Rao Hydari: Avinash Tiwari, with whom I spent a lot of time on O Saathi Re, is such an amazing co-star. I loved working with him. I've worked with him before on Girl on a Train. And I got along with him then, too. I trust him completely as a co-star and as a human being. And that really helps. He's a real buddy. I really enjoyed working with him.

Arjun Rampal, I think, is a universal crush for everybody. And he's such an amazing person. He's super cool. He's so chill. He's also a lot of fun to work with. He's very caring. He's very protective. He's funny.

What’s next for you?

Aditi Rao Hydari: There's Parivarik ManuRanjan, which has been with Pankaj Tripathi, which is a very new world for me. And I've done a Tamil Telugu… thriller, if I can call it that. Yeah, which I just finished also. (sic)

