EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra bets big on romance from 2027 with Ali Abbas Zafar, Mohit Suri, Maneesh Sharma and a big-ticket romantic film

After the success of Saiyaara, Aditya Chopra is looking to bring romance back to the forefront with an exciting lineup of big-ticket romantic films from 2027. The filmmaker is said to be placing a strong bet on love stories, driven by music.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Yash Raj Films has several romantic projects in development, with Ali Abbas Zafar, Mohit Suri and Maneesh Sharma leading the lineup. Each film will explore romance in a different setting while keeping music at the heart of the storytelling.

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Ali Abbas Zafar is set to direct Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in an intense musical romance set against the backdrop of the gangster world. The film is expected to combine love, drama and action with music.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri is bringing back the Saiyaara pairing of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The director is working on a young yet intense romantic film set against a college backdrop. Given the success of their previous collaboration, expectations from this reunion are naturally high.

Maneesh Sharma, on the other hand, is teaming up with Ambrish Varma and Sara Arjun for a rooted romantic saga set in Punjab. The film will explore love against a backdrop of music and the region's cultural landscape.

Adding to this lineup, a big-ticket romantic film is also in development and is expected to go on floors in summer 2027. While details are being kept under wraps, the film could be a romantic triangle involving one actor and two actresses. It's a love triangle!

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Music is the USP across all these projects, with composition work already underway. With this lineup, Aditya Chopra appears ready to revisit the kind of large-scale romantic storytelling that has been an important part of YRF's identity.

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