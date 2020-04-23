EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Rawal on dad Paresh Rawal's reaction to Bamfaad, his blue collar approach to acting & more

Pinkvilla got in touch with Aditya Rawal to know what his father Paresh Rawal thinks of his performance, his Allahabadi accent in Bamfaad and what does the road ahead look like.

Aditya Rawal, son of Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, made his debut with Zee5's film Bamfaad. A hinterland romance set in Allahabad, the debutant seems to have impressed critics and audiences alike with his fiery performance. Pinkvilla got in touch with the actor to know what his father Paresh Rawal thinks of his performance, his Allahabadi accent and what does the road ahead look like.

Here is the interview excerpt:

It has been two weeks since your debut film Bamfaad released. How has the reaction been?

The reaction has been very heartening. Very motivating to know that people have liked the performances and the film so much. So many people whose work I respect, they calling you to tell you that they enjoyed your work is very humbling. But also what was really satisfying was to hear people from Allahabad and Kanpur. People who saw the film felt like we belonged to that world that the director created in Bamfaad. It was very original to that place. Authenticity is something every actor strives for at some level and to have seemingly achieved that is very heartening.

Your father Paresh Rawal and mother Swaroop Sampat are well-known actors. Were they pleased with your work?

Yes, they were happy with my work. That was one of the most important things for me. Not only are they my parents..so they are going to be honest with me but also it will be qualified opinion considering their years of experience in the field. So when my father said they enjoyed the film..that was very heartening for me. They enjoyed my performance. What made me really happy was when he said that it doesn't feel like it's your first film..it feels like your fourth or fifth film. That was very heartening. But also with us as a family, we take a very blue collar approach to acting and writing. So, the minute we get compliments out of the way, we immediately get down to what could have been improved, changed, how I could have squeezed more out of a particular scene..all those things which I feel is the most rewarding part of the process. All in all I was pleased by their reaction.

Was it a conscious decision to pick a film that was going to release on a web platform rather than the big screen?

The film was meant to come out in theaters. When you see it also, you can judge by the cinematography, the scale of the film and the visuals. We all hoped for it to be released in theaters but the virus sort of dampened our plans. We just felt that when theatres would open, whenever that happens, there will be a deluge of huge films that have been waiting to release. So our small film may get lost in that flood. We wanted this film that we've made with so much heart and soul to be seen by as many people as possible and we felt Zee5 offered us that platform. Considering people are at home, it felt like a no brainer.

You aced the role of Naate with your looks, mannerisms and accent. Who did you study or take inspiration from for your character?

It wasn't one particular person or a character. I had joined the team for recce, we went location scouting for a week in Kanpur and Allahabad. So, you look around you, observe people, you overhear their conversations..there's a lot to be gained from that. You see their body language, you adopt certain mannerisms..so there was that. Then there were workshops which helped to apply what I had learnt. There were a couple of people who were working on the film that I learnt a lot from. One of them was the film writer Hanzalah Shahid who belongs to the neighbourhood that the story is set in. So his way of speaking, certain words that he uses were used by us when we were improvising. Certain mannerisms I adopted from him. Then our coach Abhishek Pandey who conducted workshops..he too was from Allahad. So to have both of them to rely on was great. Even the director Ranjan Chandel is not too far from Allahabad. So to have all these people who are authorities in that world was very helpful. You knew that you could try anything and if you ever went off the path they would bring you back in. It was great.

How was your experience of working with talented actors like Vijay Varma and Jatin Sarna?

It was an absolute joy. We had done a couple of weeks of workshops. So by the time we went on set we were already friends, we had developed a sort of comfort level. So when we were shooting, we were all prepped and ready to play our characters. Such experienced actors like Vijay, Jatin, Shalini and Sana Amin Shaikh were quick to put me and a couple of other debutantes at ease. They made the process easier for us. Off set they were great to hang out with and I do believe that my performances were much better because I performed the scenes with these actors. Each one of them is incredibly talented.

What was your favourite scene from the film?

There are so many. I quite enjoyed the confrontation scenes with Vijay Varma's character Jigar Farheedi. As they say acting is reacting, and he gives you so much to react to. It almost feels like your floating on a gust of wind..working with him. The lines were great. There are three confrontation scenes with him at each part of the story. And to be able to find those degrees of change despite the scenes themselves being confrontational between the two same characters..that was a very enlightening experience. To watch him do the scene helped me out immensely. So I would say the three confrontation scenes with Vijay were my favourite.

What's next?

I have a few acting and writing projects lined up. We would have begun shooting by now if it wasn't for the virus. Am finishing a couple of writing projects. As far as acting goes, I will be working on a series and a film. And it's the same case with writing. I also write a lot of plays for theatre so that will continue to happen on the side.

