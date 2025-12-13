Exclusive: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit Hindi teaser set to release on December 18

The countdown has begun! Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic action thriller Dacoit is all set to unveil its Hindi logo and teaser on December 18, 2025 in Mumbai. The makers are hosting a two-city launch. While the Hindi teaser premieres in Mumbai, the Telugu version will be unveiled on the same day in Hyderabad.

Dacoit Story

The film follows the gripping revenge saga of a man wrongly convicted. After escaping from prison, he returns to confront the woman who betrayed him. Torn between his desire for vengeance and his efforts to protect her husband, he pulls her into a dangerous web of crime, secrets, and betrayal.

Dacoit is slated to hit theaters on March 19, clashing with other major releases like Toxic and Dhurandhar 2. But with its intriguing storyline, interesting star cast, and now, upcoming teaser launch, moviegoers have all the eyes on it. Fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the action-packed sequences and the chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars veteran actor Prakash Raj, adding his signature intensity, and a talented supporting cast rounding out the ensemble in the form of film-maker Anurag Kashyap, Atul Kulkarni, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. The same day launches in Mumbai and Hyderabad will give audiences the first taste of what’s in stores.

