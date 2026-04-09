EXCLUSIVE: After Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun to play Madhubala in Jasmeet K Reen’s next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun has landed one of the most challenging roles of her career. After Dhurandhar success, Sara is now set to portray the legendary screen icon Madhubala in filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen’s next directorial venture, to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film, which is currently in pre-production, is expected to go on floors later this year and promises to be an ambitious cinematic experience rooted in the golden era of Hindi cinema. Sara’s casting will generate considerable buzz within the industry, as she steps into the shoes of one of Indian cinema’s most beloved and enigmatic stars, Madhubala.

Sources close to the project reveal Pinkvilla, “Sara will undergo an extensive physical transformation to authentically portray Madhubala’s timeless grace and charm. From costume detailing to dialect training and look tests, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in recreating the era with precision.”

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, best known for her acclaimed work in Darlings, the film is being envisioned as a high-octane drama layered with tragic emotional elements. While more details are being kept tightly under wraps, insiders suggest, the team is making it a deeply moving tribute to Madhubala’s extraordinary yet heartbreaking life.

The makers are thrilled about bringing this story to audiences, especially with Sara Arjun leading the film at a pivotal point in her career. With a powerful director-producer combination and a compelling subject, this project is likely to shape up to be one of the most anticipated films on the horizon.

One of India’s highest-paid stars in the 1950s, Madhubala featured in more than 70 films across a remarkable two-decade career, effortlessly spanning genres from light-hearted comedies to grand historical dramas. Decades after her passing, she continues to be celebrated as a timeless Bollywood icon, admired not only for her striking beauty but also for her unconventional screen presence.

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