EXCLUSIVE: After King, Main Hoon Na 2 front-runner to be Shah Rukh Khan’s next; Farah Khan cracks double role idea for SRK

After the much-anticipated King, Shah Rukh Khan is likely to reunite with filmmaker Farah Khan after almost 12 years. For a very long time, there has been chatter about Farah working on the Main Hoon Na 2 script. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Main Hoon Na 2 is emerging as the front-runner to be King Khan’s next big-screen outing. Sources reveal that conversations between SRK and Farah are going strong, marking what could be their return to collaboration after a long gap.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan share a successful history, having delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic films together. Their last collaboration was Happy New Year in 2014, which went on to become a box-office success. Before that, Om Shanti Om in 2007, and Main Hoon Na, released in 2004, which set a benchmark as a stylish entertainer, packed with patriotism, action, emotion and humor.

Now, two decades later, Main Hoon Na 2 is taking shape as a big sequel while retaining the soul of the original. According to our sources, "Farah Khan has cracked an exciting double-role concept for Shah Rukh Khan, which has excited the superstar. The idea is said to elevate the emotion and entertainment quotient of the sequel, while SRK will explore two contrasting characters."

"The film will be a patriotism galore, with the original cast returning. The central theme revolves around a new threat to India, and the narrative will balance action with comedy. Interestingly, the core story idea has come from Shah Rukh Khan himself," the source confirms, adding further that the idea is being developed into a screenplay by Aakash Kaushik.

The sequel is expected to retain the DNA of the first film and Farah Khan’s signature humor. We also heard, alongside the new faces, the makers are keen on bringing back some actors from the original, adding nostalgia value.

While timelines are being worked out around Shah Rukh Khan’s packed schedule post-King, insiders suggest that Main Hoon Na 2 has clearly moved ahead in priority. If things fall into place, the film could mark a celebratory reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan.

"Shah Rukh Khan is expected to hear the complete narration of Main Hoon Na 2 after wrapping up the shoot of King around May 2026. He will take a call on the project post the narration, while the writing process continues in full swing," adds the source.

For the unversed, Main Hoon Na was directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan and Ratan Jain under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Venus Movies. Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan played crucial roles in the film revolving around Major Ram Prasad Sharma who was sent on a covert mission to pose as a college student and protect the general's daughter.

