EXCLUSIVE: After King, Shah Rukh Khan eyes a big-budget romantic drama as his next

As Shah Rukh Khan inches closer to wrapping up the shoot of King, the superstar has quietly begun meeting several writers and directors to lock his next feature film. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Farah Khan is currently among the frontrunners to direct his next, a double role entertainer, tentatively titled Main Hoon Na 2. While the scripting for this commercial film is still underway, an unexpected offer has now come SRK's way, potentially altering the trajectory of his next move.

Reliable sources confirm that Shah Rukh Khan has been approached for a big-budget, old-school, mature romantic drama, an offer that will take even industry insiders by surprise. The script, which has come out of nowhere, has struck a chord with Shah Rukh Khan and is now being seriously considered as his next project.

What makes this development particularly exciting is Shah Rukh Khan’s inclination to revisit the romance genre that once defined his superstardom. A source confirms, "This isn’t a rehash of his earlier roles... it’s an age-appropriate narrative set in a more mature world of love, layered with emotional depth and drama. The film positions him as the quintessential poster boy of romance."

"Shah Rukh Khan is equally excited about both projects, the Farah Khan directorial and this newly offered romantic saga. A final decision is expected by June, once he has had ample time to evaluate both scripts and their development progress. And he continues to meet and hear many other top names from the Indian Film Industry.“

The source also adds, "After delivering back-to-back action spectacles, Shah Rukh Khan is keen to step away from physically demanding roles, following medical advice and minor injuries sustained over the past few years. This romantic drama, therefore, arrives at the right time. SRK is clear to start shooting for his next, post the release of King, certainly from January or February 2027."

If things materialise, the film will be helmed by a top-tier director, although the name is being kept strictly under wraps for now. Regardless of which project he chooses first, Shah Rukh Khan is clear about his timelines; he intends to begin shooting for his next only after the release of King, likely around January or February 2027.

Stay tuned as we continue to track this development closely. Pinkvilla will bring you exclusive updates on SRK’s next big move by June.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After King, Shah Rukh Khan eyes a big-budget romantic drama as his next