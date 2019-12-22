EXCLUSIVE: After Kylie Jenner & Gal Gadot, Diljit Dosanjh has his heart on THIS international actress

Diljit Dosanjh has no inhibitions in admitting that he is a fan of Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot. The Good Newwz actor has now revealed he finds yet another Hollywood actress attractive.

The internet is a witness to Diljit Dosanjh's social media love for Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot. The Punjabi superstar has no qualms in admitting that he is a fan of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Wonder Woman actress. The Good Newwz star has time and again dropped comments on Gadot's photos. As for his love for Kylie, he's gone to the extent of writing a couple of songs inspired by the beauty mogul. However, in a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Diljit has now revealed another Hollywood actress has caught his attention.

The actor revealed that he recently watched Aladdin and he was blown away by Noami Scott. The actress played Jasmine in the Disney live-action movie released earlier this summer. The actress was seen sharing the screen with Mena Massoud and Will Smith. "Wo mujhe bahut achi lagti hai (I like Naomi a lot)," Diljit confesses. "Main uska page like bhi kar leta hoon fir unlike bhi kar leta hoon. Mujhe achi lagti hai toh main dekhta rehta hoon fir main unlike kar deta hoon (I like her page and unlike it after. I really like her so I visit her page and gaze at her and unlike the page soon after)," he admits adding he ends up too much time gazing at her.

We wouldn't be surprised if we would see Diljit dropping a comment or two on Naomi's Instagram page. Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit is preparing for the release of his upcoming Bollywood release, Good Newwz. The movie sees Diljit reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan after Udta Punjab and make his first on-screen appearance with and Kiara Advani. The film is set to release on December 27. Check out the trailer below.

