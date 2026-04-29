After wrapping up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, Vicky Kaushal is set to get into his next ambitious project, Maddock Films' upcoming mythological epic Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Vicky will begin an intensive prep schedule from June 2026, immediately after completing his commitments on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

According to our sources, “Vicky has committed to a rigorous six-month training program that includes physical transformation, bulking up, and a series of acting workshops tailored specifically for the film. “Amar has designed a very detailed prep module for Vicky. It’s not just about the physicality, but also about getting into the psychological and emotional graph of the character.”

The film is slated to go on floors in January 2027 and will be shot over an extensive one-year schedule, wrapping up by December 2027. During this period, Vicky plans to dedicate himself exclusively to Mahavatar, avoiding any other professional commitments to maintain continuity in the role.

“Vicky is treating Mahavatar as a once-in-a-lifetime project. He wants to be fully invested, which is why he has consciously decided not to take up any other assignments during the shoot,” the source adds.

That said, there remains a slight possibility of the actor squeezing in a quick project before Mahavatar begins, provided it aligns with his prep timeline.

Meanwhile, Love & War is gearing up for a crucial 50-day schedule starting May 2026. Bhansali is aiming to wrap the film by the end of June, with a targeted theatrical release on January 21, 2027.

With back-to-back large-scale films, Vicky Kaushal is clearly entering one of the most happening phases of his career.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Love and War, Vicky Kaushal blocks 18 months for Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar; shoot slated to begin January 2027