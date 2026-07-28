EXCLUSIVE: After Main Wapas Aaunga, Sharvari and Vedang Raina reunite for Imtiaz Ali’s next; On floors in November

Main Wapas Aaunga created wonders at the box office, and now, actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina are all set to reunite for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial venture. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the romantic drama is now moving into its final pre-production stage, with the makers preparing to commence principal photography in November.

According to our sources, the project has completed all major groundwork. The screenplay has been locked after multiple rounds of development, while the casting process has also been finalized. The team is now focusing on production planning, location recce, and scheduling before taking the film on floors later this year.

A source close to the development shares, "Imtiaz has locked the screenplay after an extensive writing process, and the casting has been finalized. The entire team is now gearing up for the shoot, with pre-production progressing as planned. The intention is to take the film on the floors in November, and everyone involved is excited about bringing this story to life. Sharvari and Vedang fit the world of the film perfectly, and the makers are confident about the pairing."

The untitled feature marks another collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and the young actors, with the filmmaker looking to present them in an emotionally layered love story that aligns with his signature style. Both Sharvari and Vedang Raina have emerged as two of the most promising performers of their generation, and their fresh on-screen chemistry will make this reunion one of the most anticipated casting combinations.

While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, a little birdie reveals that the film will explore themes of love and will have all the elements that have become synonymous with Imtiaz Ali's cinema. The director has spent the last several months refining the script.

An official announcement revealing the title and first look is likely to follow once production begins.

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