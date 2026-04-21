EXCLUSIVE: After Ramayana and Love & War, Ranbir Kapoor to decide between Brahmastra 2 and Dhoom 4 as next big move

Ranbir Kapoor is carefully mapping out his next move in what is shaping up to be one of the most crucial phases of his career. RK is currently working on Ramayana and Love & War, and is expected to wrap both projects by October 2026. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Kapoor has already begun to figure out what comes next before he gets into Animal Park.

Sources reveal Ranbir is actively reading multiple scripts, with the intent of locking one film that can go on floors ahead of Animal Park, which is slated to begin production by the end of 2027. At present, two high-profile projects have emerged as frontrunners, Brahmastra 2, to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, and the much-anticipated reboot Dhoom 4, to be backed by Yash Raj Films.

"Ranbir has heard the ideas for both Brahmastra 2 and Dhoom 4, and has liked the worlds being created in each of them. However, he is awaiting bound scripts before making a final decision," a source shares, adding that both films come with their own set of challenges.

While Dhoom 4 is still in the early stages with the studio yet to lock a director for the reboot, Brahmastra 2 faces casting hurdles. The sequel, which continues the fantasy universe, was initially expected to feature Deepika Padukone as Amrita alongside Ranbir’s Dev. However, with Deepika expecting her second child, the makers are now exploring a change in casting for her role.

Despite the challenges, Ranbir is excited about both projects. "Among Dhoom 4 and Brahmastra 2, right now Brahmastra is in the forefront to be his next film. But as we know, things don’t take time to turn in Bollywood, and several factors need to align for Brahmastra 2 to go on floors," the source alarms.

Ranbir Kapoor is expected to have a clearer picture by June 2026, once he hears the final drafts. Even as these two tentpoles dominate discussions, Ranbir is keeping his options open and exploring more scripts. He has been meeting several filmmakers in his free time between shoots, and is on the lookout for an exciting project to fill the dates between Ramayana 2 and Animal Park.

"Sandeep Vanga is committed to starting Animal Park by the end of 2027, and he has already had several rounds of discussions with Ranbir Kapoor on the same," the source added.

Now, only time will tell what's in store for Ranbir Kapoor fans next!

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