EXCLUSIVE: After Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor to start Brahmastra 2 with Alia Bhatt in April 2027; Ayan Mukerji in talks with Deepika Padukone for sequel

The Astraverse is expanding, and the work behind one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious franchise universes is finally picking up. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for Brahmastra 2, with active prep and scripting currently underway in full swing.

According to sources, Ranbir Kapoor is slated to finish shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 2 by January 2027. Following a brief preparation phase, the actor will officially kick off filming for Brahmastra 2 in April 2027. "Ranbir is super excited to embark on this journey again. In a massive dual-role challenge, RK will portray both Dev and Shiva in the sequel," a source revealed. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is set to reprise her beloved role as Isha.

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Adding to the stellar ensemble, director Ayan Mukerji has initiated discussions with Deepika Padukone about taking on the powerful role of Amruta. "Ayan and the core team are confident about bringing Deepika on board, recognising that the role of Amruta requires an actor with immense gravitas. While discussions are on, official confirmations will depend on overall timeline alignments," the source added.

Brahmastra 2 will take the Astraverse forward on a much bigger scale, exploring Indian mythology with a modern cinematic approach, with the makers creating a world-class spectacle for viewers. For now, other projects like Dhoom 4 are on the back burner, making Brahmastra 2 Ranbir Kapoor’s immediate priority after Ramayana.

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