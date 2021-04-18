  1. Home
After Sonu Sood & Arjun Rampal, Sameera Reddy tests positive for COVID 19

The messy mamma, as she is popularly known in the social media world, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Mumbai Updated: April 18, 2021 10:15 am
EXCLUSIVE: After Sonu Sood & Arjun Rampal, Sameera Reddy tests positive for COVID 19.
Sameera Reddy, who has shifted to Goa since the past half a year, was seen extremely active on social media in sharing her fitness reels and videos. But now according to sources, the actress has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The messy mamma as she is popularly known in the social media world, ever since the lockdown last year, was seen spreading positivity and motivating her followers, especially women to stay happy come what may.

Sameera shifted to Goa along with her husband, her two little children and her mother-in-law in July 2020. Her mother-in-law has thankfully tested negative. The actress has currently taken a sabbatical from Bollywood but is a full time mother, homemaker and a content creator. Sameera took to social media to announce that she has tested positive. She revealed that she is currently in home quarantine and is taking necessary precautions. 

 

The second wave of COVID-19 has proven to be more dangerous than that of last year's. With more than 14 million cases since 2020, India has become the second worst affected country in the world. Actors Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal recently tested positive and took to social media to reveal the same.

Wishing Sameera and everybody affected by the virus, a speedy recovery. 

ALSO READ: After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina, Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for COVID 19; Says she’s super positive for life

