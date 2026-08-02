EXCLUSIVE: After Special 26 and Baby, Akshay Kumar reunites with Neeraj Pandey for a special role in RD Burman Biopic

After delivering memorable collaborations like Special 26 2013 and Baby 2015, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey are all set to join forces once again. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar has come on board Neeraj Pandey's ambitious biopic on legendary music composer R.D. Burman for a special appearance. However, the details of his character are being kept tightly under wraps.

According to sources, Akshay immediately gave his nod after hearing about the role and is excited to be a part of the film. While the makers are maintaining complete secrecy around Kumar's character, insiders reveal that it is a pivotal part that adds significant value to the narrative that’s being led by Farhan Akhtar.

"Akshay and Neeraj share immense mutual respect, and it didn't take much convincing for the actor to say yes. The moment Neeraj narrated the role, Akshay agreed to be a part of the film. It's a special appearance, but one that carries a lot of weight in the story," revealed a source.

The reunion marks the duo's first collaboration in over a decade after Baby, a film that went on to become one of the most acclaimed action thrillers in Hindi cinema. Before that, the pair delivered the critically acclaimed Special 26, making the Akshay Kumar-Neeraj Pandey combination one of Bollywood's most celebrated actor-director partnerships. Their return together is expected to be one of the biggest talking points surrounding the upcoming film.

The R.D. Burman biopic is set to go on floors in September, with Farhan Akhtar stepping into the shoes of the iconic music composer. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and jointly produced by his banner alongside Excel Entertainment, the film is envisioned as a grand tribute to one of Indian cinema's greatest musical legends.

"The team has already begun extensive pre-production, with music sittings currently underway to recreate and celebrate Burman's timeless legacy. The film will feature a large ensemble cast, and several prominent names are expected to join the project in key roles over the coming weeks," the source adds.

With Farhan Akhtar leading the film and Akshay Kumar now joining for a crucial special role, the R.D. Burman biopic is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Hindi films currently in development.

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