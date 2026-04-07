EXCLUSIVE: After Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in talks for a period love story with Aanand L Rai

After Tere Ishk Mein, filmmaker Aanand L Rai is already exploring another ambitious collaboration, yet again with Kriti Sanon and Dhanush for an intense period love story. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that if all goes well, the much-awaited untitled film will go on floors towards the end of this year. However, the makers are currently in talks as the writing work is in full swing.

A source tells Pinkvilla, “Discussions are underway, and while both actors have responded positively to the script, the formal paperwork is still in progress. If everything falls into place, the film is expected to go on floors towards the end of this year.”

Interestingly, this project is said to be completely different in tone and treatment from Tere Ishk Mein. While that film leans into a more contemporary space, the new venture is rooted in a period setting, promising romance like never before. We heard it’s an epic love story, the kind that Hindi cinema has long been celebrated for.

Aanand L Rai, who has previously worked with both actors, is said to be particularly excited about the possibility of reuniting with them. He considers Kriti Saon and Dhanush among the finest talents he has collaborated with, and is keen to bring them together for something that demands strong performances.

“At the moment, the writing process is underway in full swing, with the filmmaker and his team focusing on refining the screenplay,” adds the source.

For the unversed, Tere Ishk Mein was made on a budget of Rs 75 crore. The movie ended its worldwide box office journey at Rs. 155 crore gross. The Aanand L Rai directorial witnessed a clean hit at the box office.

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