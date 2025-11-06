EXCLUSIVE: After The Ba*ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan gears up for big-screen entertainer; plans his 3rd directorial with Shah Rukh Khan

After marking his directorial debut on OTT with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan is now gearing up for his first big-screen venture. The young filmmaker is developing a full-fledged entertainer, which is expected to go on floors in 2026. While details and cast about the project are being closely guarded, sources confirm to Pinkvilla that Shah Rukh Khan will not feature in the lead role. Aryan aims to bring a fresh cinematic experience with his second directorial.

“Aryan wants to deliver a theatrical success and prove himself as a filmmaker before taking on the challenge of directing his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan,” reveals a source close to the development.

“His idea is to earn that opportunity through merit and let his work speak for itself. If all goes as planned, Aryan’s third directorial will feature SRK in the lead. The father-son duo has already locked the core idea, but the collaboration is expected to take shape only in 2027. For now, Aryan is focused on completing the script of his second feature, which will soon enter the casting stage,” adds the source.

As of now, this is the plan — Aryan Khan’s third directorial is set to feature Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. However, in the world of cinema, plans can always change. There’s always the possibility that King Khan, eager to collaborate with his son, might fast-track their project, making it Aryan’s second film instead. For the moment though, Aryan remains focused on his upcoming entertainer. That said, an SRK-Aryan directorial pairing would undoubtedly be a cinematic moment fans across the world are eagerly waiting for.

Shah Rukh Khan starring in son’s directorial would be a landmark moment. The father-son collaboration will carry insane emotional value, promising not just box office fireworks but also a creative synergy fans have long dreamed of witnessing on screen. And to remind, just a few minutes role of Shah Rukh Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood took the Internet by storm.

