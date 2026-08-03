EXCLUSIVE: After The Railway Men, YRF Entertainment returns with Tunnel Men, based on real-life 2023 rescue

After the success of The Railway Men, YRF Entertainment, the digital content arm of Yash Raj Films, is set to return with another inspiring story rooted in real-life heroism. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the banner is developing Tunnel Men, a series based on the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue, one of India's most closely followed rescue operations in recent years.

The series is based on the real-life rescue mission in which 41 workers were trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand for over two weeks.

According to sources, Tunnel Men will be directed by Ambiecka Pandit and Manan Rawat, marking a fresh directorial pairing for YRF Entertainment. The series will have The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail returning as showrunner, ensuring continuity in storytelling and creative vision.

"The writing and pre-production work has been progressing steadily, and the team is aiming to recreate the scale and emotional intensity of the rescue operation," reveals a source close to the project.

The series also marks Saugata Mukherjee's first project since joining YRF Entertainment as Head of Content under CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Like The Railway Men, Tunnel Men will stream on Netflix, further strengthening YRF Entertainment's creative partnership with the platform that began with The Romantics in 2023.

For the unversed, The Railway Men, directed by Shiv Rawail, is a four-part Netflix series that starred Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in pivotal roles. Tunnel Men is a natural follow-up in the banner's slate of real-life, hero-driven narratives.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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