After delivering hits like URI: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar, filmmaker Aditya Dhar is already setting the stage for his next ambitious project. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the director has cracked a fresh idea and has begun working on developing it into a full-fledged film.

According to our sources, Dhar is aiming to take the film on floors by March 2027." Aditya Dhar has cracked an idea and is currently working on it. He’s excited about the concept and is developing it actively, with a plan to start the film by March 2027,” revealed a source.

While the project is still in its early stages, conversations have already begun with Ranveer Singh, who has emerged as the frontrunner to headline the film. Known for his versatility and high-energy screen presence, Ranveer fits the bill for Dhar’s vision, though official paperwork is yet to be locked.

The yet-untitled film is expected to fall in the high-concept, larger-than-life space. With Dhurandhar also building buzz, the filmmaker seems keen to continue exploring ambitious stories mounted on a grand scale. If things materialise for Ranveer and Dhar, the film could mark one of the most exciting collaborations of 2027. Especially if Ranveer Singh officially comes on board!

Stay tuned for more details on the cast, genre, and production timeline to be revealed in the coming months.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After URI and Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar to start his next in March 2027; Ranveer Singh front runner to lead