Exclusive: Ahaan Panday begins training for Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film on his birthday

Ahaan Panday, currently the heartthrob and one of the biggest Gen Z stars of India, is set to have an action-packed working birthday as he starts action prep for his next — Ali Abbas Zafar’s film with Yash Raj Films. Yes, you read that right!

“Ahaan will need to prep in action for over 60 days to perfect the kind of raw action that Ali wants him to do on screen. It is a pure coincidence that the date when he starts action training is his birthday! So, it’s no days off for Ahaan as he will have a working birthday this year,” informs a source close to the development.

“Ahaan will have to train in various action disciplines to look like a brute force of nature when he unleashes his action avatar in Ali’s film. Ali is carefully working with Ahaan to unlock something that people can’t even imagine. Ali will be the guide in Ahaan’s prep journey, as the director wants to present his star in a jaw-dropping manner. The captain of the ship is known for presenting the biggest superstars in auras that people have loved, and he is excited to work with a young star like Ahaan now and do something insanely exciting. We have to wait for the film’s asset to know what he has in mind,” adds the source.

At just 27, Ahaan has delivered the all-time highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema with Saiyaara. And interestingly, his debut was being compared to Hrithik Roshan’s blockbuster launch in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which happened 25 years ago. Well, now, the hype is for real for his second film, in which Ali will present him in an action-romance avatar.

Ahaan Panday delivered a 560+ crore worldwide blockbuster with Saiyaara. Ahaan, as an actor, is blessed to have this massive young Indian population behind him as his well-wishers and fans.

Ahaan to begin shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s film in the UK in March 2026.

