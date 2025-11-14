EXCLUSIVE: Ahmad Khan calls Welcome To The Jungle ‘dark situational humor’, confirms release date

Popular choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmad Khan recently sat in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. Currently busy in the shooting of his upcoming movie, Welcome To The Jungle, the director talked about how he is handling such a mega-ensemble star cast on the sets, while dropping insights on behind-the-scenes banter, real reason behind Sanjay Dutt's exit, Baap release date and a lot more.

(Excerpts from the interview)

Fans are waiting for Welcome To The Jungle. How much is still left to shoot?

We are almost at the end. By January, it will be wrapped up. We are planning to release the film by next year in the mid.

Akshay Kumar recently shared a glimpse with Disha Patani from the sets. Is Disha Patani paired opposite Akshay in the film, or was it just for the song sequence?

No no, not only for songs, she is there in the film. Jacqueline is there, Lara, and Raveena are also there. You have to see the film to find out who's paired opposite Akshay.

What kind of comedy audience can expect from Welcome to the Jungle? Is it a situational comedy, slapstick, or brain rot?

It's a black dark situational humor. It’s not a comedy. The producer always says we should not make comedy films. Firoz Nadiadwala believes in dark humor and situational humor. And of course, it's serious cinema: not a comedy or slapstick.

So, when you see Welcome to the Jungle, if you mute it and see it, you’ll think you are watching a serious film. You turn up the volume, and you’ll realize you are watching some idiot's talk. There’s a lot of action as well, and the scale is huge.

Do you believe it's tough to make people laugh without offending someone in today's times?

Comedy has always been offensive. Charlie Chaplin also used to do those kinds of comedy, which basically involved hits, falls, and slaps. Comedy is when a person laughs a lot. Otherwise, you need to be so talented and you need to have such good writing in dialogues that you can make someone laugh with dialogues. You laugh more when someone is poor or in trouble. You laugh more when you are in pain. So, comedy comes out of the pain.

How are you managing such a mega ensemble on the sets?

I know that's a stress. I think I can say without any apprehension that Welcome to the Jungle is the only film that has such a huge cast, and all are known actors. They are not unknown. So, I knew that we were heading towards some difficult challenges in terms of dates. The relationship of Firoz Nadiadwala and mine with everybody else is so good that they managed it for us. That's why it took us about a year and a half to do the film. But they all came up with dates.

Shooting is not an issue for me because I've worked with everyone in my life. Basically, we are all friends on the set, and in between shots, there's so much banter happening, and so there’s more comedy off camera.

Your other film, Baap, is also in the pipeline. Can you share an update on that? When can it see the light of day?

It's completed now, and Zee (Zee Studios) is going to plan the release. So, that is also like a big film. However, the director is new. But that's also completed, and Zee is going to announce the release date soon.

You have worked with Sunny Deol in your debut film, and now you are shooting with Akshay Kumar. Have you ever thought of bringing Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar together in a film?

I would love to, and both are very close to me. I've worked extensively with both of them. I would like to collaborate on a film with Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt, and put all of them together in a good action, toughy, testosterone-driven film.

Since you mentioned Sanjay Dutt. There were rumours that he walked out of Welcome To The Jungle over some creative differences. What happened?

No, no. That was long ago because the dates did not match na. Otherwise, he was always a part of the film. Dates didn't match, and then he had to go to America for some treatment.

There is also ongoing chatter that you are directing Awara Paagal Deewana 2. Is it true?

That's on the pipeline. But I just want to finish this one first. Because this is the Titanic, which I am taking. So, Awara Pagal will be next immediately after I get on the post.

