EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn and Rajkumar Gupta to reunite for Raid 3; Film to go on floors in late 2026

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn and director Rajkumar Gupta are all set to reunite for the 3rd installment of their popular franchise, Raid. Yes, you read that right! After delivering the 2018 hit film and its equally impactful sequel, the makers are now gearing up for Raid 3, which is expected to roll by the end of 2026.

While the makers are keeping everything under wraps, the scale and emotions of Raid 3 will be higher than the previous films. The franchise, known for its intriguing storytelling and impactful sequences, is now set to take the narrative to a bigger and more complex terrain.

A source close to the development shares, “The team has been quietly developing the script over the past few months. The conflict in the 3rd part is bigger than the earlier 2 films. The stakes are much higher, and the raid itself will be designed in a bigger way. Ajay Devgn’s character will face a situation unlike anything seen in the franchise so far.”

Pre-production will begin in mid-2026 once Ajay Devgn wraps up his ongoing commitments. Rajkumar Gupta is said to be closely working on the screenplay to ensure the film stays true to its realistic tone, like his past franchise. Ajay Devgn will return as the fearless and sharp income tax officer in Raid 3, this time, on an even grander canvas.

Talking about Raid 2 box office, the film started its business on a strong note with Rs. 19 crore, and concluded its first three days at Rs. 49.25 crore net at the Indian box office. The crime-drama ended its winning theatrical run with a strong Rs 219 crore globally at box office.

ALSO READ: De De Pyaar De 2 Review: The final 20 minutes of Ajay Devgn, Rakul and Madhavan's film flip this rom-com into a laugh riot