EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn teams up with Sardaarji franchise director Rohit Jugraj for a high concept horror film; Filming begins in July

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ajay Devgn is getting back to the horror space once again. The project, which is currently in pre-production, marks an exciting collaboration between Ajay and Rohit Jugraj, best known for delivering Punjabi blockbuster hits like Sardaarji and Sardaarji 2.

Produced by Kumar Mangat, the yet-untitled film is being envisioned as a high-concept horror story with a strong cinematic scale. Sources close to the development reveal, “The narrative leans into atmospheric storytelling setting it apart from conventional horror films. The film will be shot extensively in London and the makers are currently deep into pre-production, locking key technical departments and screeplay.”

We also heard, casting for the film is also underway, with the team looking to bring together an ensemble to complement Ajay Devgn’s powerful screen presence. While details of the supporting cast are being kept tightly under wraps, the makers are aiming for a mix of fresh talent.

This project is particularly significant as it marks Ajay Devgn’s return to the horror genre after his 2003 outing Bhoot. Ajay stepping back into pure horror will sure shot generate excitement within the industry.

Interestingly, the film also boasts a catchy and intriguing title, which the makers plan to unveil soon. With filming scheduled to begin in July, this collaboration is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated genre projects in the coming year.

Ajay is presently shooting for Golmaal 5 with Akshay Kumar in Mumbai. The Rohit Shetty franchise is slated for a 2027 release in cinema halls across the world.

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