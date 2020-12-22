EXCLUSIVE: AK vs AK stars Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap open up about the vibe on sets; Discuss OTT censorship

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, AK vs AK aka Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap share their experience of working together, share their thoughts on the OTT censorship and more.

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap will take over Netflix this week with AK vs AK. The duo sees the actor play their own selves but with a twist. As the trailer has already revealed, Anil and Anurag end up in a battle of words at a public event before the disgraced director takes the drastic step of kidnapping the actor's daughter. His search is filmed in real-time. Ahead of the movie's release, Anil and Anurag get candid about AK vs AK in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

During our tête-à-tête, Anil and Anurag reveal how the movie ended in their kitty before Anurag spilt the beans on his relationship with Anil behind the camera. We also asked Anil about his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding the IAF uniform he sports in the movie before Anil and Anurag shared their thoughts about the censorship on OTT platform. "I have always been against any kind of censorship. I just believe there shouldn't be censorship and people should have their own thought process," he said.

On the other hand, Anil said, "There should be a kind of a balance. We have to open up, we have to be much more -- usko thoda thoda sambal ke chalna padega aur dheere dheere kholna padega. Censorship honi chahiye but you have to give your point of view to certain extend and explain to them." The actor and director agreed that the intention should be in the right place.

Watch the whole video below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor's shirtless avatar on the beach breaks the internet; Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun react

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×