EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar allots 18 days to Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn for Golmaal 5

In an exciting development of comedy entertainers, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Akshay Kumar is set to join the much-awaited 5th installment of the iconic Golmaal franchise, directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, has allotted 18 days in his schedule to shoot for Golmaal 5.

According to a source, the makers were keen on bringing Akshay onboard for a special yet impactful role that will add a fresh dynamic to the ensemble comedy. As we all know, Akshay Kumar and comedy go hand in hand, and the team was clear that his presence would add an entirely new layer to Golmaal 5.

A source reveals to Pinkvilla, “Akshay Kumar has a dynamic role in the film that will bring the house down with laughter. The Khiladi Kumar has allotted 18 days to shoot for the film, and will share a very Tom & Jerry like equation with Ajay Devgn on screen."

Interestingly, this project will mark the first time that Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn collaborate on a full-fledged comedy film together. While both actors have shared screen space in the past in movies like Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Khakee and more, the Golmaal universe will present them in a hilarious rivalry equation.

Golmaal 5 will also feature the franchise’s beloved OG gang, including Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor, among others. On a related note, Sharman Joshi will be returning to the franchise after nearly two decades.

The source further adds, "Akshay instantly loved the script and his character, the moment Rohit Shetty narrated the film to him, and he was quickly on board to join the laughter-filled world of Golmaal."

With this massive ensemble and a fresh comic dynamic between Akshay and Ajay, Golmaal 5 promises to be one of the biggest comedy franchises in the making. Set to release in 2027, Golmaal 5 (also called Golmaal Five) is produced under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez.

ALSO READ: BIG EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan signs an action thriller with Dil Raju and National Award Winner Vamshi Paidipally; filming begins in April 2026