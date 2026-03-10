Exclusive: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla teaser to release on March 12, 2026

Bhooth Bangla is already generating excitement as it marks the highly-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan. The horror-comedy is gearing up for its promotional campaign, and the makers have planned a grand rollout. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the teaser of Bhooth Bangla will be release on March 12, 2026, ensuring a massive big-screen launch for the horror-comedy entertainer. The teaser launch is expected to create significant buzz among fans who have long awaited another collaboration between the actor and director.

Earlier Pinkvilla had reported that the trailer of Bhooth Bangla will release digitally in the second week of March, most likely between March 9 and March 18. “The trailer cut is locked and the team is extremely confident about it. The idea is to create strong digital chatter first and then capitalize on the theatrical footfalls of Dhurandhar 2,” revealed a source close to the development.

Apart from Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Mithila Palkar and Wamiqa Gabbi. Known for his knack for blending humor with engaging storytelling, Priyadarshan is expected to deliver a lively entertainer packed with quirky characters and spooky twists.

Music for the film has been composed by Pritam. The first single from the movie, titled Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, has already been announced, adding to the growing anticipation around the project. With its unique mix of comedy, horror and a star-studded cast, Bhooth Bangla is officially scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026, promising a fun big-screen experience for audiences.

