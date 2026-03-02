EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla trailer to play with Dhurandhar 2 from March 19

Moviegoers can’t keep calm for the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the trailer of Bhooth Bangla will be attached with Dhurandhar 2 in cinemas starting March 19, ensuring a massive big-screen launch for the horror-comedy entertainer.

According to sources, the makers are planning to unveil the trailer digitally in the second week of March, most likely between March 9 and March 18. “The trailer cut is locked and the team is extremely confident about it. The idea is to create strong digital chatter first and then capitalize on the theatrical footfalls of Dhurandhar 2,” reveals a source close to the development.

The reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan has already generated enough buzz, given their successful track record in the comedy space over the years. With Bhooth Bangla, it is going to get bigger and better with unexpected twists. Insiders suggest that the trailer balances spooky elements with classic Priyadarshan-style chaos, while presenting Akshay in his OG space that his fans have long associated him with.

Attaching the trailer to Dhurandhar 2 is being seen as a strategic move. “It’s a calculated decision. The target audience overlaps significantly, and the scale of Dhurandhar 2 offers the perfect platform,” the source adds.

If all goes as planned, audiences will get their first glimpse of Bhooth Bangla online in the coming days, followed by a big-screen experience from March 19. With nostalgia, horror, and comedy rolled into one, the stage is set for one of the most exciting trailers of this month.

Meanwhile, first song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, sung by Armaan Malik and Aarvan is going viral. Also starring Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu U Sengupta, Manoj Joshi and Rajpal Yadav, Bhooth Bangla is all set to release in cinemas on 10th April 2026.

