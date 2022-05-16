EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh’s Cinderella to premiere as a limited episode OTT series?

Pinkvilla was among the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh’s cop-based thriller, Mission Cinderella will opt for a direct to digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The Ranjit Tiwari directorial is the official remake of Tamil classic, Ratsasan and is currently in the postproduction stage. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the makers are trying a unique strategy for this thriller.

“The story beautifully lends itself to the episodic format of filmmaking, and hence, the entire team is currently trying to tweak the edit to make it a limited episode OTT series. If need be, they are ready to shoot some of the portions again to keep the episode on a cliff hanger. Basically, the makers are looking to position it as Akshay Kumar’s digital debut in the episodic format,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that a final call on the format of release will be taken on seeing the impact that the episodic format leaves.

“They don’t wish to dilute the impact of this story, which holds the viewer on the edge of their seat until the end. However, there is also a talk on how the longer format will give the director some more time to establish the psych of his characters in a better way. It’s all in the early stages, but if everything materialises, Cinderella would make a debut as an OTT original series,” the source informed, quick to explain that the episodic format also helps the platform in getting higher retention from the audience, which in turn leads to more views.

A release date is yet undecided, but as mentioned above, a call will be taken only once the producers, Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani, zero down on the format of releasing the film. “It could premiere as a film, as a series or possibly both the versions, giving viewers a chance of selecting based on their taste of consuming entertainment. While the series would have some additional footage, the film would be short a crisp, much like the original,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s other releases for the year include Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu among others.

