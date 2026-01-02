EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji team up for Oh My God 3; Film goes on floors in mid-2026

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rani Mukerji has joined the cast of Oh My God 3, marking one of the biggest casting coups in recent times and bringing together two iconic stars of the 90s, Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar, for a much-anticipated project.

According to a source close to the development, “This is easily one of the biggest castings in recent years. Oh My God is among Akshay Kumar’s most loved franchises, and it’s only getting bigger with Rani Mukerji joining the film. Her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative.”

The source further revealed that the film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors by mid-2026. “Director Amit Rai has cracked a story that is bigger, more relevant, and hard-hitting than the previous installments. Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect, from story, emotions, to performances, and Rani coming on board has made the film even bigger,” the source added.

After the massive success of OMG and OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is all set to return with the 3rd installment of the franchise, once again collaborating with director Amit Rai. Known for thought-provoking stories with strong entertainment, the Oh My God franchise has carved a special place in Hindi cinema, and the makers are now aiming to raise the stakes even higher.

Akshay Kumar’s return to the OMG universe had already generated strong buzz, and now excitement around it will multiply. The pairing of two powerhouse performers, combined with Amit Rai’s socially resonant storytelling, makes Oh My God 3 one of the most awaited films currently in development.

An official announcement from the makers is expected soon.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel tentatively titled 4 Idiots, makers in search for a fourth lead

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Don 3 indefinitely pushed as Ranveer Singh prioritises other projects amid Dhurandhar success