EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Oberoi opens up on working with Yash, Geetu Mohandas, says ‘I lived an entire lifetime making Toxic’

Actor Akshay Oberoi is gearing up for an exciting phase in his career, with a diverse slate of projects spanning films and web series. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about his experience working on Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups, calling it a transformative journey that encouraged him to dream bigger. He also discussed collaborating with Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee, his upcoming suspense drama Love Lottery, among other things.

Q: Toxic has released, so how do you look back at the experience of being part of the film?

Akshay Oberoi: The film means so much to me and how much it's taught me about the way I think about my own journey and how it's taught me to dream bigger and think bigger. Sometimes we get stuck by our own fears and limitations. Working with Boss and Geetu taught me that there is no limit. You have to aim for the stars, against all odds.

To learn that gift through making a film is always going to be something that lives on with me forever, especially when I think about this film years from now. It's not just a movie to me. It's an entire experience. I lived an entire lifetime making this movie because it reshaped the way that I even view my own career.

Q: Your upcoming slate includes Neeraj Pandey's next with Manoj Bajpayee. What can you share about what made you say yes to this project?

Akshay Oberoi: The two names you mentioned, Neeraj Pandey, I've been a huge fan of his. Neeraj Pandey is literally one of my favorite directors ever. I've been wanting to work with him for ages. And Manoj ji is someone who has inspired me in my own career. I mean, he's an inspiration to every actor, but very specifically, I kind of built my career following him. He's a very dear friend now, and it feels almost bizarre that this guy that I've idolized for so many years and then I got to work with him and have close access to him. So it was pretty incredible that I got to work with him.

Q: You also have Love Lottery in your lineup. It comes across as a suspense film. So how different is this character from the recent roles you've taken on?

Akshay Oberoi: Very different. I mean, this is a guy who's been, as the poster says, "A man framed by love." It's a film that speaks about male rights in a time where, of course, women empowerment is first and foremost, because men have done a lot of terrible things. And, you know, we all have to raise up women. They are first. We would not exist. We would not be here. Women first and foremost.

But this is a film that also says that in doing so, don't forget about men. And there should always be a balance in society. Every film should be, first and foremost, entertaining. And if you can wrap up a message in it, then nothing like it. And I think Love Lottery succeeds in that way. So the script made me say yes. The vulnerability of the character made me say yes. How human the character is! And every actor loves to have a character with so many layers and shades.

Q: You're all set to begin Aashram Season 4. Given the show's massive popularity, can you tease anything about what viewers can expect?

Akshay Oberoi: No, absolutely. I can't disclose anything because it is such a popular show. But I am extraordinarily excited to work with Bobby Deol sir. I'm very excited about working again. And most importantly, I get to work with one of my all-time favorite filmmakers, Prakash ji. I've been wanting to work with him for years. And I'm glad that he's giving me an opportunity here.

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