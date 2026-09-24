EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt to grace Koffee With Karan Season 9; sisters to bring their candid camaraderie to the couch

Alia Bhatt is set to return to the Koffee With Karan Season 9 couch, but this time, she won’t be appearing alone. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actress will be joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt on the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan.

According to sources, the Bhatt sisters are set to shoot for the episode within a week. While Alia is no stranger to the iconic couch, this will mark Shaheen's first appearance on Koffee With Karan, making the episode particularly interesting for viewers who have followed the sisters’ close bond over the years.

"Alia and Shaheen share a very candid and warm equation, and that can be the heart of the episode. Shaheen has rarely been seen in this format, so having her alongside Alia makes for a very different kind of Koffee With Karan appearance. The two are expected to speak about their bond, growing up together and their very different journeys," a source reveals. The episode is expected to offer viewers an unfiltered glimpse into the Bhatt sisters’ camaraderie.

For Alia, the appearance comes as another interesting addition to her Koffee With Karan journey, while for Shaheen, it marks her first time taking the hot seat on the popular celebrity chat show, hosted by Karan Johar.

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