EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt does THIS to save Gangubai Kathiawadi co star from embarrassment & impresses Seema Pahwa

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, actress Seema Pahwa reveals an interesting incident that panned out on the sets of Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. The Bollywood movie sees collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time. The first look had everyone talking. While we wait to see if Alia impresses the audiences, her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Seema Pahwa is already smitten by the actress. The actress, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, not only confirmed she is a part of the project but also narrated an incident from the sets featuring Alia that left her impressed.

Seema recalled a particular night shoot, featuring Alia and a child artist. The scene involved the artist sleeping beside Alia. In the scene, the junior artist was given a few lines to deliver. However, the child star would accidentally fall asleep in real life during the shot. This would cause trouble because when her turn to deliver her dialogue would come, she wasn't able to tell because she would be asleep. Alia noticed and took the responsibility of making sure the little one delivers her dialogue.

"Alia ne ye zimedari apne upar le li. Jab dialogue bolna tha, wo usko zara sa hila deti thi aur bacchi dialogue bol jaati thi time pe. Mujhe bahut acha laga uska ye gesture aur bahut hi tareef karungi main uski ke usne itne achi se uss bacchi ke embarrassment ko itne ache se usne saath diya and dant khaane se bachaya (Alia took the responsibility on her head. When it was the little one's time to deliver her dialogue, Alia would give her a small push and the former would deliver her dialogue. I really liked the gesture and I would praise Alia for handling the little girl's embarrassment so well,)" the actress recalled.

Seema was also all praise for Alia's attitude on the sets. "Bahut hi sanskari ladki hai (Alia). Bado ki respect karna aata hai, dusre ache kalakaro ki respect karna aata hai, bahut corporate karti hai. Set pe, abhi tak itna lamba schedule uske saath kiya hai, maine kabhi nahi dekha ke wo set pe late aa rahi ho ya set pe tantrum dikha rahi ho. Wo pyaari si bachhi hai jo ki bahut hi sincere hai apne kaam ko leke aur wo bhi bahut passionate hai. (Alia is a well-cultured girl who respects the elders and co-stars. She is very cooperating. During the whole schedule, not once did I see her arrive late on sets or throw a tantrum. She is a very sweet girl who is very sincere and passionate about her craft," the actress said.

