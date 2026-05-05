EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to play a 20-day role in Tumbbad 2 with Sohum Shah

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Alia Bhatt has joined the expanding world of Tumbbad in a powerful role. According to our sources, the actress has already begun shooting for Tumbbad 2, where she will be seen in a packed 20-day schedule. Despite the limited screen time, her character is said to play a crucial role and will bring a major twist in the finale.

An insider reveals that Alia’s part is not just impactful but also essential in leading the story. “Alia has a power-packed role in Tumbbad 2. While it’s a 20-day shoot, the character is extremely important for a reason,” a source shares.

The decision to come on board was an easy one for Gangubai Kathiawadi actress. “She loved the script, and it was a no-brainer for her,” the source adds. In fact, the sequel’s script is a “notch above” the first part and is mounted on a grand scale with a budget of approximately Rs 100 crore. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release in December 2027, setting the stage for an ambitious trilogy.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is expected to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War from the end of May with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Around 50 days of the shoot is pending, which the maverick filmmaker plans to wrap by August 2026. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release during the Republic Day 2027 weekend.

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