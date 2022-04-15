EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt wanted her bespoke wedding Kaleeras small and delicate, says designer Mrinalini Chandra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir had us swooning over their first wedding photos which the actress shared on Thursday evening while making the official announcement. Fans, fashion gurus and design lovers pored over the minute little details that made a part of the couple's wedding look. From Alia's new-age mangalsutra to her dainty kaleeras, the Sabyasachi bride and groom had several small details etched in their look.

Pinkvilla got in touch with celeb Kaleera designer Mrinalini Chandra, who designed Alia's fun yet beautiful kaleeras, to understand what was the process like. Speaking on collaborating with the bride, Mrinalini said, "I won't be able to divulge too many details about the kaleeras until the couple shares it. However, I absolutely loved doing this. I feel lucky to be a part of this fairytale."

For the unversed, Alia did not opt for the usual massive or long kaleeras, instead the actress preferred to keep them short. From the wedding photos, one can see that the actress included stars and husband Ranbir Kapoor's favourite number 8 in her kaleeras. Designer Mrinalini Chandra revealed that Alia's brief was similar to that of Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal.

Elaborating on designing bespoke kaleeras, Mrinalini said, "The idea of bespoke is that, I truly feel that it is such a personal thing and kaleeras can have only the thing you want. It's very personal. Sometimes there are messages that I will make the bride write or make the husband write for the bride. And the bride gets to see it at the wedding. So these are the kind of details I add to my (creations)."

She further added, "It is so personal. For example, Alia or Natasha wanted it so small and delicate, you can't tell what's going on and they know it. It is for them to know. They want the people to keep guessing. If you see, it reflects their personality. The kind of people they are. From my end, I can only share my happiness."

While Mrinalini did not dish anything more on Alia's kaleeras, she spoke in length about other celeb brides. From Priyanka Chopra and Sonam to Katrina Kaif, Mrinalini reminisced how she created unique pieces for all her brides.

"I started with Priyanka Chopra. PC's kaleeras are by far my most favourite. She did a love story kaleera and she was the one who started this trend of love story kaleeras. Her's was a beautiful story. I actually prepared a Q&A for her and Nick. I included the answers in the kaleera in the form of beautiful motifs. The absolute joy was to see the pictures. It was styled beautifully. I did for Sonam as well but her kaleere had peacocks because she had peacocks on her lehenga as well," Mrinalini revealed.

She added, "They are absolutely as per the bride's wishes and desires. Natasha's kaleeras were in white gold and very delicate. She is also a private person, much like Alia. She wanted to keep it very delicate and dainty. So for Natasha, we used Swarovski crystals."

Giving an insight into Katrina's wedding look, Mrinalini said, "Katrina was very interesting because she wanted messages engraved on coins. In fact, her kaleeras took almost a month to make because the messages were from people. Katrina and Vicky were so private about their story nobody knew anything. So when I was actually getting the details I was happy to know that there's so much history and so many inside things. There was an 'OM' in her kaleera, there was a mention of what they call each other, there was a reference to a cartoon character, such cute things. I was absolutely amused to see. It also included a word that meant only to them - which was another word for paradise - is what she wanted in her kaleera."

Mrinalini signed off saying, "To know that all these big, iconic women, who are basically influencing the entire country, are so romantic at heart, it just takes my breath away."

