EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt's mehendi idea was 'less is more', included Ranbir's lucky number 8 & infinity symbol.

Alia Bhatt made for an ethereal looking bride as she donned shades of ivory and gold on her wedding day. Marrying Ranbir Kapoor, Alia cut an impressive figure with her new-age take on several things. From a different style of mangalsutra to her no-makeup look, the actress won hearts for all the choices she made.

Amongst those was her mehendi which was starkly different from the usual bridal mehendi. Pinkvilla has now learnt that Alia Bhatt's minimal bridal mehendi was done by Mumbai-based celeb artist Jyoti Chedda. However, the mehendi idea was purely the bride's choice and vision.

A source close to the development, exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, "Alia booked the artist around 1.5 months back for her wedding mehendi. It was on the lines of minimal design. Extremely classy and understated. The theme was 'less is more'. Even though she loved the artist for her designs, the actress was clear about what she wanted as a bride. It was her choice."

The source further revealed, "Alia got symbols like infinity, jersey number 8, which is Ranbir's lucky number and the letter 'R' incorporated in her mehendi. The idea was to finish the mehendi in 20 to 30 minutes. She got 'R' written and not his full name because it was minimal. She didn't want everyone to see his full name."

Not just Alia, Ranbir also got a simple heart made. "For him, too, it was a minimal design. Alia's name was written inside a heart and the same eight number as well as the infinity logo was included," the source said. Adding that the entire Mehendi function was wrapped up in three hours.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt wanted her bespoke wedding Kaleeras small and delicate, says designer Mrinalini Chandra