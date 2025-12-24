Exclusive: Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas reunite for Rs 1000 crore budget mythological film

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Allu Arjun and Trivikram have reunited for a mythological epic. This will mark their fourth collaboration and is one of the most awaited projects following their earlier blockbuster hits like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy, and more. “The upcoming film will be mounted on a never-before-seen scale, with a massive budget of over Rs 1000 crore,” an insider confirms.

A source close to the development reveals, “This ambitious project is based on a strong story that was originally written for Allu Arjun and has generated tremendous excitement among fans and the film fraternity. It is expected to blend powerful storytelling with grand visuals, redefining the mythological genre for a pan-Indian and global audience. The film is scheduled to go on floors in February 2027. Before that, Allu Arjun is expected to complete the shoot and release of Atlee’s film.”

The Allu Arjun–Trivikram combination has always been a treat for audiences, and fans of both the actor and the director are eagerly awaiting this much-talked-about project.

For the unversed, interestingly, this is the same story that was initially planned for Allu Arjun before it went to Jr. NTR. Now, the project appears to have come full circle, with an official announcement expected in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with Atlee’s big-budget pan-India film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The movie is expected to be a large-scale sci-fi action entertainer with international-level visuals and extensive use of VFX.

Given its massive scale and detailed storytelling, the makers are reportedly considering releasing it in two parts. If this plan materializes, the first part could hit screens in late 2026, followed by the sequel at a later date. Deepika Padukone has been cast as the female lead.

